Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.62. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 2,587,205 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXE. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$416.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$167,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,925.20. Also, Director Don Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,171,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,132,612.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

