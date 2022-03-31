Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.62. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 2,587,205 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GXE. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$416.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
