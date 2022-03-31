GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.