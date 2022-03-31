GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Stock Price Down 13.3%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) traded down 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 982,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 191,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.
About GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GBT Technologies (GTCH)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.