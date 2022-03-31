GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Stock Price Down 13.3%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) traded down 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 982,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 191,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

