Gazit Globe Ltd (GZTGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

GZTGF stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 0.85. Gazit Globe has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

About Gazit Globe (Get Rating)

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.