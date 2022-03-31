Gazit Globe Ltd (GZTGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
GZTGF stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 0.85. Gazit Globe has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
