Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Up 1.9%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). Approximately 51,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 77,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.47 million and a PE ratio of 43.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.01.

Gattaca Company Profile (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

