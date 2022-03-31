Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Up 1.9%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). Approximately 51,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 77,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.47 million and a PE ratio of 43.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.01.
Gattaca Company Profile (LON:GATC)
