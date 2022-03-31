Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.74

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.74 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 178,791 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £90.48 million and a PE ratio of -70.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

