GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 5.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.00 and last traded at $179.21. 407,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,301,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.59.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.