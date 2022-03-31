Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have commented on GLMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
