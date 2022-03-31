Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 1,098,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $196,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

