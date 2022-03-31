FY2023 EPS Estimates for Daqo New Energy Corp. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daqo New Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $11.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.82. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.