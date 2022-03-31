FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Raised by Desjardins (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $14.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.35.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.66.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$148.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$147.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.64. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$111.75 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

