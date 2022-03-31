FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised by Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.34.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

