FY2022 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Raised by DA Davidson

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for OP Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 1,671.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 208,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 192,191 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 458,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 452,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,720 shares of company stock valued at $670,380.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

