FY2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $6.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBI. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $508,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

