FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.21 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.25. The stock has a market cap of C$12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,276,893.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

