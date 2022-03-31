Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $245.41 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Function X has a market cap of $245.41 million and $4.59 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,358.94 or 0.99910984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011624 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

