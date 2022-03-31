Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 50.3% in March

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FRON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Frontier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $125,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Frontier Acquisition by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.