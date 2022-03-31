Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

