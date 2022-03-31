Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.87 ($48.21).

Shares of FRE stock traded down €0.43 ($0.47) during trading on Thursday, hitting €32.70 ($35.93). 1,335,486 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

