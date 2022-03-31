Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.77. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 12,942 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.