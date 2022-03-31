Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.64 and last traded at $47.99. Approximately 157,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,079,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

