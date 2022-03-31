Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,388,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 408,365 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 193.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 587,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 387,120 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLAC remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Wednesday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

