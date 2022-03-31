Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $6,831,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $2,869,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

NASDAQ:FOUNU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,739. Founder SPAC has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.