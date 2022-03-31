Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,489,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

