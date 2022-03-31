Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.50.

Shares of TSE FVI traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

