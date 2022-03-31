Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%.

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $137.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

