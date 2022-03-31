FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Up 93.2% Over Last Week

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $3.80 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00107996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

