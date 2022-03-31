Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Nora Duke Sells 20,000 Shares

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total transaction of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95.

Nora Duke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of Fortis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total transaction of C$1,032,130.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of Fortis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00.

FTS stock opened at C$61.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.29. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.12.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

