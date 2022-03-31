Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $341.93 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

