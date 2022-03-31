Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FORR opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

