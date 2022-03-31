FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FONR opened at $18.99 on Thursday. FONAR has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.13.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 751.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 101,837 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

