Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Foghorn Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year sales of $58.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.
FHTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ FHTX opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
