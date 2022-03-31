Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Foghorn Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year sales of $58.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 148.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

