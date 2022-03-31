Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

