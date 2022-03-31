Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $30.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
