Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

FLUIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised shares of Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.96) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fluidra alerts:

FLUIF remained flat at $$30.86 during midday trading on Friday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.