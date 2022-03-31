Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Insider James Brooke Purchases 80,000 Shares

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) insider James Brooke purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($136,232.64).

Shares of LON:FLO opened at GBX 135 ($1.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.02 million and a PE ratio of 168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.69. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.50 ($2.05).

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.