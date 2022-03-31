Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.50

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $82.71, with a volume of 50195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,218,000 after buying an additional 242,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

