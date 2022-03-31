Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

