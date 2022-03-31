Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

FLEX stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Flex by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flex by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 377,632 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

