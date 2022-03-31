Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.83. 6,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Five Below by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

