Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 59,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.12. 35,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,374. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

