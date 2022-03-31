First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after buying an additional 119,310 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

