First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

