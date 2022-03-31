First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.26.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)
