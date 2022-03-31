First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $324,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

