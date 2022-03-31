First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

FSLR stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $92,969.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

