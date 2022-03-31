First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Northwest Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. First Northwest Bancorp is based in Port Angeles, Washington. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNWB. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.98. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.91.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

