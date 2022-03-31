First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 231,217 shares.The stock last traded at $41.99 and had previously closed at $41.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get First Merchants alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 144.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Merchants in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.