First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $257.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.05.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

