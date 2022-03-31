First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $15,694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $9,476,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,398,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

