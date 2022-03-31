First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

FFNW stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

