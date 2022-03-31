First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. 12,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,470. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

